ohio-state-football’s-top-ten-all-time-leaders-in-touchdowns

If you’ve followed Ohio State since Urban Meyer took the head coaching job, you’ve seen a significant shift in offensive output. Gone are the days of defense and special teams winning games (though still important), but rather a breakneck offense that tired out defenses. In other words, Tresselball had its moment in the sun, but “the senator” has been impeached by fireworks and laser light shows.

Even before Tressel, Woody Hayes used his three yards and a could of dust mentality to win several Big Ten championships and national titles. Some of his teams could score as well, but it’s just a different game.

However, sometimes longevity wins out when looking at the amount of touchdowns guys scored during their careers at Ohio State. Guys that put the ball in the end zone are more likely to forgo their fourth and/or fifth years and try to hit pay dirt at the NFL level.

All that being said, who at OSU scored the most touchdowns during their careers? We’ve put together a top 20 list for your viewing pleasure and guarantee you’ll be surprised a little by the list.

Here are the top 20 touchdown leaders in Ohio State football history.

More all-time leaders: Passing Yards | Rushing Yards | Receiving Yards

Joe Germaine, QB (1996-1998)

Nov 21, 1998; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Joe Germaine (7) scrambles away from Michigan Wolverines defenders at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

56

Pete Johnson, RB (1973-1976)

Jan 1, 1975; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Pete Johnson (33) running the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the 1975 Rose Bowl game where USC beat OSU 18-17 at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

56

Dwayne Haskins, QB (2017-2018)

MUST SEE: Dwayne Haskins welcomes Chase Young to the nation’s capital

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins points during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Total Touchdowns

58

Bobby Hoying, QB (1992-1995)

Ohio State football’s best to ever wear jersey No. 14 – Buckeyes Wire

Nov 18, 1995; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Bobby Hoying (14) signals at the line against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-3. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

61

Troy Smith, QB (2003-2006)

Where are Ohio State QBs in ESPN’s ranking of the top 60 of the 2000s?

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Total Touchdowns

68

Terrelle Pryor, QB (2008-2010)

Jan 1, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) tries to break free from the grasp of Oregon Ducks cornerback Javes Lewis (14) in the fourth quarter of the 2010 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Oregon 26-17. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

74

Justin Fields, QB (2019-2020)

Ohio State quarterback NFL draft history – Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

78

Art Schlichter, QB (1978-1981)

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

85

Braxton Miller, QB (2011-1015)

Troy Smith, Braxton Miller want to start IMG type prep academy in Ohio

Sep 12, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Warriors at Ohio Stadium. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Hawaii Warriors by the score of 38-0. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

88

J.T. Barrett, QB (2014-2017)

Ohio State Football alternate uniforms: Ranking the five best all-time

Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) signals to his team prior to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total Touchdowns

147 [listicle id=53485]

1

1

1

1

1

1