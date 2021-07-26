ohio-house-primary-reveals-democratic-divides-that-could-play-out-across-the-2022-midterm-map

Cleveland Heights, Ohio (CNN) A congressional primary in Ohio is revealing the generational and ideological fissures in the Democratic Party that have been largely hidden in the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency — but could burst into full view as the midterm elections approach.

Nina Turner, the former state senator and prominent surrogate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, is battling the establishment-backed Shontel Brown, the Cuyahoga County Democratic chairwoman and county council member, in a race that also features 11 other long-shot candidates bidding to represent the 11th District, which stretches from Cleveland south to Akron.

The August 3 primary comes ahead of a special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left the seat to join Biden’s Cabinet as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The winner of the Democratic primary is all but certain to win the general election — a reality that has turned the contest into an intra-party struggle that could set the tone for more primary battles next year, as progressives target more veteran House members.

At a campaign stop for Turner on Saturday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told volunteers who were about to go door-knocking that the district represents a “very rare” chance for Democrats to chart a course for the party nationally without any concerns about electability.

“There’s a lot of other districts that are much more competitive — they don’t have the privilege or the luxury to say ‘Yes, ‘Medicare for All.” ‘Yes, a Green New Deal,'” Ocasio-Cortez said. “There aren’t too many districts like these that can lead the country. And so you all have the responsibility for all of us to help us add one more member to lead that fight.”