Ohio health officials give stern warning on importance of vaccinations – WLWT Cincinnati

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Ohio doctors are issuing a stern warning about the importance of vaccinations. On Wednesday, Ohio’s top medical experts held a news conference to provide facts and answer questions about vaccine safety. Some of the top doctors in the state are now saying it’s not a matter if, but when you get COVID-19, if you’re not vaccinated.They cited the fact there are no more restrictions, no masks, no social distancing and on top of all that, is the delta variant.The doctors are saying the odds have changed for the unvaccinated, to a very unfavorable status.Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said that multiple times Wednesday as he took questions about the surge in cases.He gave some numbers to back up the statement.He said in the past two weeks COVID cases have doubled in Ohio and hospitalizations are up from 200 to 348.Most of the COVID cases in the state are among younger people. And at the center of it all is the delta variant.”All indications are the data from July 4 to July 17 will confirm that delta if fast becoming the dominate variant in Ohio,” Vanderhoff said.The atest data from two weeks ago shows delta made up 36 percent of the cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio —

