Ohanaeze ‘watching developments’ – The Nation Newspaper

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday said it would react to Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest later.

Its spokesman Alex Ogbonna, said the organisation would make a statement at the appropriate time.

Vice President of Ohanaeze in the Southeast, Ichie Damian Okeke -Ogene, added that it would not rush to make a comment.

“Our leader (Prof George Obiozor) will speak on that at the appropriate time, but right now, we are still monitoring the situation of things,” he told our correspondent.

Coordinator of Transform Nigeria Movement (TNM), Obi Ochije, told one of our correspondents that everything must be done to avoid tension in the country, including dialogue.

“We should give the court a space to do its job. If Kanu is found guilty, he goes in for it and if not, he goes home.

“There shouldn’t be any form of panic because the law has to take its course. But one thing is clear, Ndigbo will keep an eye on the situation,” Ochije said.