Go west, young teens, and break as many laws as you can to get there. Well, just maybe not horse theft. The horses didn’t do anything wrong. In the first trailer for Reservation Dogs, co-creator Taika Waititi takes us into the great state of Oklahoma and onto an Indigenous rural area, where we meet four “thuggy ass friends” who would love nothing more than to start anew in California. They’re dreaming of the #surfboardlife so much that they have no problem stealing, robbing, and saving to get there, even if they risk pissing off the town’s elders. “It’s hard to be a warrior with dignity,” one of them warns the group. The season will premiere on August 9, and serves as a great reminder that Rutherford Falls is also returning for a second season.