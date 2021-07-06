ogunwuyi,-makinde’s-new-chief-of-staff-reacts-to-appointment

Segun Ogunwuyi, the new Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed gratitude to his principal.

In a statement, the former lawmaker thanked, “our own God-Sent Man (GSM)” for finding him worthy to occupy the position.

“I also thank the entire People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family for the support and prayers.”

Ogunwuyi extended his appreciation to political functionaries “working tirelessly to return Oyo State to her rightful place as the Pacesetter State”.

Makinde appointed the Accountant and Financial consultant on Monday. He replaces Bisi Ilaka.

Ilaka and 17 commissioners were sacked last week. The cabinet was sworn in on August 14, 2019.

In 2019, Ogunwuyi, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, was named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment.

He was later elevated to Director-General, Oyo State Investment, and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).

The CoS supervised investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) for the execution of projects.

Ogunwuyi, a former member of Oyo State House of Assembly, was elected in 2015 as the House of Representatives member for Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire constituency.