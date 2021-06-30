Home ENTERTAINMENT “Ogun will kill you instantly if you show fake love when I’m no more” – Davido’s PA, Israel DMW blows hot
Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW has issued a stern warning to his fans, followers and Nigerians in general.

In a post he shared on his Instastories, Israel told people to celebrate and give him his proverbial “flowers” when he is still alive.

According to him, anyone who didn’t celebrate him when he is alive shouldn’t show him fake love when he dies because they will die an instant death.

Israel’s post comes after the untimely demise of one of Davido’s crew members, Obama DMW, which has thrown the entire crew into a state of mourning. Obama reportedly died in a Lagos hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.

“Celebrate me when am alive. Don’t start showing your fake social media love me, my family or Edo people when am no more. Ogun will kill you instantly.”

