Ogun teenager jailed seven years for cable theft

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Olamide Olasode, to seven years in prison, without an option of fine, for stealing cables worth N397,000 from an uncompleted building.

The Magistrate, I.O Abudu, sentenced Olasode after the latter had pleaded guilty to the two counts of felony and stealing brought against him.

The prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Olu-Balogun, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 31, at about 10:00pm at Ibukunoluwade community, Ile-Ise Awo area of Abeokuta.

The prosecutor said the convict entered the uncompleted building of one Mr. Yemi Fadipe and stole the cables.

Olu-Balogun explained that the convict pulled out the wires from the conduit pipes of the house and stole eight rolls of 1.5mm cable wires valued at N84,000, and six rolls of 2.5mm cable wires valued at N105,000.

He was also said to have stolen four rolls of 4mm cables valued at N118,000 and two rolls of 6mm single cable wires worth N90,000, all valued at N397,000.

Olu-Balogun explained that the convict was caught by the security man in the compound who noticed that the convict had been inside the building for three days.

He said the security man alerted some members of the community who stormed the uncompleted building, apprehended the convict and handed him over to the police.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 412, 383 and 390(9) of the criminal laws of Ogun, 2006.

–