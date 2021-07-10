ogun:-suspected-cultists-abduct-man,-forcefully-initiates-him-into-their-confraternity

Three suspected members of the supreme vikings confraternity have been nabbed for allegedly abducting and forcing unwilling persons to join their cult group.

DAILY POST learnt that the trio were arrested following a report lodged at Igbesa police station by one Celestin Oyebuchi.

Oyebuchi was said to have reported to the police that he was abducted by the trio of Williams Omoori (aka Tension), Edet Godswill and Emmanuel Dimgba.

The complainant added that he was taken to an uncompleted building by the suspects, where he was tortured by the men and forced to join their confraternity.

He stated further that, the suspects after torturing him, gave him blood to drink as a sign of initiation.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Igbesa division, SP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly mobilized his men and went after the suspects. They were subsequently apprehended at their hideout within Igbesa community,” Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police image maker said on Saturday.

Oyeyemi added further that the three suspects confessed during interrogation that they were members of Supreme Vikings confraternity, looking for more members to join them.

This led them to the abduction of the complainant who did not want to join them through persuasion, they confessed to Oyeyemi.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-cultism section of the state CIID for discreet investigation.

