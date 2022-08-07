ogun-pdp-senatorial-candidate-denies-alleged-imprisonment

By Eniola Daniel
06 August 2022 |
2:58 am
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described reports claiming that he had been convicted of fraud and imprisoned as baseless.
Olumide Aderinokun PHOTO: Simon Emmy
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described reports claiming that he had been convicted of fraud and imprisoned as baseless.
Aderinokun, who alleged that the report was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) media influencers in their bid to tarnish his image, said the plan was dead on arrival.
In a statement yesterday, his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, revealed that Aderinokun, who is a real estate developer, in the past had a business dispute with the Lagos State government, which was taken to court by the government, adding that he was never convicted of any crime before the case was dismissed.
He said: “There was a business dispute between Chief Aderinokun and Lagos State Government in 2017; it was later moved to a state High Court by the Lagos State Government.
“In the first hearing of the case, the court granted Chief Aderinokun bail and the conditions were instantly met by his sureties and he did not step into Kirikiri prison as widely reported.
“After further appearances in court, the case was discontinued and dismissed in the Lagos State High Court pursuant to Section 71 of the ACJI 2021 (as amended).”
Taiwo reiterated that Aderinokun and the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District were undeterred by the malicious steps taken by the opposition to stop the people’s mandate in the forthcoming general election.
He also gave assurance that Aderinokun would not stop his empowerment programmes across the six local councils in Ogun Central, which are aimed at relieving the economic hardship in the Gateway State and Nigeria at large.
Latest
42 mins ago
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has described the economic challenges facing the country as multi-faceted and called for a holistic and multi-pronged approach to resolving them.
1 hour ago
Ese Brume has won the women’s long jump event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, claiming gold in a Games record 7.00 metres ahead of Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (6.95m). Ghana’s Deborah Acquah was third with a new personal best leap of 6.94m. Brume’s compatriot, Ruth Usoro, placed sixth with a jump of 6.56m.…
1 hour ago
Rebels killed 15 civilians and one army captain in recent attacks on villages in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province, a military officer said Sunday, raising an earlier reported death toll of 10.
2 hours ago
President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked.
2 hours ago
Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened their defence of the title with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United was beaten 2-1 by Brighton