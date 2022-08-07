ogun-pdp-senatorial-candidate-denies-alleged-imprisonment

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described reports claiming that he had been convicted of fraud and imprisoned as baseless.







Aderinokun, who alleged that the report was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) media influencers in their bid to tarnish his image, said the plan was dead on arrival.







In a statement yesterday, his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, revealed that Aderinokun, who is a real estate developer, in the past had a business dispute with the Lagos State government, which was taken to court by the government, adding that he was never convicted of any crime before the case was dismissed.







He said: “There was a business dispute between Chief Aderinokun and Lagos State Government in 2017; it was later moved to a state High Court by the Lagos State Government.

“In the first hearing of the case, the court granted Chief Aderinokun bail and the conditions were instantly met by his sureties and he did not step into Kirikiri prison as widely reported.







“After further appearances in court, the case was discontinued and dismissed in the Lagos State High Court pursuant to Section 71 of the ACJI 2021 (as amended).”







Taiwo reiterated that Aderinokun and the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District were undeterred by the malicious steps taken by the opposition to stop the people’s mandate in the forthcoming general election.







He also gave assurance that Aderinokun would not stop his empowerment programmes across the six local councils in Ogun Central, which are aimed at relieving the economic hardship in the Gateway State and Nigeria at large.





