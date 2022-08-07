Home POLITICS Ogun PDP senatorial candidate denies alleged imprisonment
POLITICS

Ogun PDP senatorial candidate denies alleged imprisonment

by News
5 views
ogun-pdp-senatorial-candidate-denies-alleged-imprisonment

By Eniola Daniel

06 August 2022   |  
2:58 am

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described reports claiming that he had been convicted of fraud and imprisoned as baseless.

Olumide Aderinokun PHOTO: Simon Emmy

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described reports claiming that he had been convicted of fraud and imprisoned as baseless.

 


Aderinokun, who alleged that the report was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) media influencers in their bid to tarnish his image, said the plan was dead on arrival.


 


In a statement yesterday, his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, revealed that Aderinokun, who is a real estate developer, in the past had a business dispute with the Lagos State government, which was taken to court by the government, adding that he was never convicted of any crime before the case was dismissed.


 


He said: “There was a business dispute between Chief Aderinokun and Lagos State Government in 2017; it was later moved to a state High Court by the Lagos State Government.

“In the first hearing of the case, the court granted Chief Aderinokun bail and the conditions were instantly met by his sureties and he did not step into Kirikiri prison as widely reported.


 


“After further appearances in court, the case was discontinued and dismissed in the Lagos State High Court pursuant to Section 71 of the ACJI 2021 (as amended).”


 


Taiwo reiterated that Aderinokun and the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District were undeterred by the malicious steps taken by the opposition to stop the people’s mandate in the forthcoming general election.


 


He also gave assurance that Aderinokun would not stop his empowerment programmes across the six local councils in Ogun Central, which are aimed at relieving the economic hardship in the Gateway State and Nigeria at large.

 

Latest

42 mins ago

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has described the economic challenges facing the country as multi-faceted and called for a holistic and multi-pronged approach to resolving them.

1 hour ago

Ese Brume has won the women’s long jump event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, claiming gold in a Games record 7.00 metres ahead of Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (6.95m). Ghana’s Deborah Acquah was third with a new personal best leap of 6.94m. Brume’s compatriot, Ruth Usoro, placed sixth with a jump of 6.56m.…

1 hour ago

Rebels killed 15 civilians and one army captain in recent attacks on villages in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province, a military officer said Sunday, raising an earlier reported death toll of 10.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked.

2 hours ago

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened their defence of the title with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United was beaten 2-1 by Brighton

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Quest for power and burden of defections in...

Day Governor Abiodun paid ‘surprise visit’ to civil...

Ogun 2023: Adebutu in the race for real...

APC woman leader protests exclusion of women from...

WeeklyPolitical Notes

Lagos PDP stalwart, Gbadamosi declares support for Peter...

2023 poll: APC woman leader decry exclusion of...

APC Presidential Campaign: Lalong says ready to foster...

Protesters storm PDP secretariat, demands Ayu’s to

Ogbonnaya Onu denies endorsing Peter Obi for president

Leave a Reply