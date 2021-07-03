ogun:-oro-worshippers-impose-daytime-curfew-on-gov-abiodun’s-hometown

Oro worshippers in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday prevented female residents from coming out for their daily activities.

bioreports reports that Iperu is the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Our correspondent learnt that the Oro cultists had earlier announced that the annual Oro festival in Iperu would run from July 2 to July 10.

It was also said that there would be 24-hour curfew in Iperu on July 3, resisting women from coming out.

“This is to notify the general public, especially all sons and daughters of Iperu Akesan Baale Oja and its environs, that the announcement has been made to make it public that the 2021 annual Oro/Isemo festival in Iperu Remo shall commence on Friday, the 2nd of July, 2021 and come to an end on Saturday, the 10th of July 2021.

“During this period, females/women movements shall be restricted on all days from 11pm to 5am of the second day with exemption to Saturday, the 3rd day of July, 2021 in which females movements shall be restricted completely for the whole day (I.e. ISEMO DAY). Throughout this period of nine (9) days, all major roads in Iperu shall be opened for motorists and commuters to encourage free flow of businesses and inter-communal relationships as strict security shall be ensured in the community to ward off the menaces of the men of the underworld and criminals. Strict adherence of the above is advised,” a statement by the Oluwo of Iperu, Chief Opeodu Ifasola Saheed read.

It was learnt that females in Iperu have been locked in since 10pm on Friday and they would not be allowed to go out until Sunday morning.

A female resident of the Ogun community told our correspondent that those who could not endure the daytime curfew relocated to places like Abeokuta, Sagamu and others till Sunday.

The resident, who did not want to be mentioned, said, however, that most indigenes of Iperu are happy for witnessing another Isemo.

bioreports recalls that an Ogun State High Court sitting in Ipokia had in 2018 banned the imposition of daytime curfew on communities.

The court ruled that Oro festival rituals should only be done at night.

In Yoruba land, only men are allowed to go out during Oro festivals.

During the period of the curfew, religious activities are usually forbidden; a situation that has led to crisis between Oro worshippers and Muslims/Christians in some communities.