Ogun: Matron dies on her way to promotion interview in Abeokuta

A Matron at the General Hospital, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State has been confirmed dead in a Friday road accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu highway.

bioreports reports that the road crash occurred at the Onipepeye axis of the road, inbound Abeokuta, around 8:21am.

The accident involved a black Murano car with registration number APP 347 GF, driven by the husband of the deceased, according to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the Matron’s husband was driving her to Oke Mosan, Abeokuta for a promotion interview when he lost control and veered into the bush.

“According to an eyewitness account, the vehicle was coming from Iperu to Abeokuta, with the driver (husband) taking his wife, who is a Matron at Iperu General Hospital, to Abeokuta for a promotion interview, when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle, due to too much speeding, and ran into the bush.

“The Matron died on the spot and her body taken to Ijaiye General Hospital morgue. The injured husband is still at the hospital with a fracture at the back,” Akinbiyi said.

TRACE commiserated with the family of the deceased, warning against speeding and reckless and driving.

