It appears the people of Ogun State are not ready to obey the restriction in movement ordered by the State Government in respect of today’s local government elections.

bioreports recalls that the Ogun State Government on Friday directed that there should be no vehicular movements from 7am to 4am on Saturday.

But some residents have defied the order as they currently go about their normal businesses.

In Abeokuta, the State capital, motorcyclists and commercial drivers were seen with passengers as at 8 am.

At Lafenwa and Rounder areas, markets were partially opened with traders displaying their wares.

Meanwhile, security agents are making frantic efforts to enforce the restriction order.

At various roadblocks mounted by soldiers, policemen, and traffic regulatory agents, there were long queues of vehicles stopped for defying the sit-at-home directive.

bioreports reports that Ogun people will elect new chairmen and councilors today, barely five years after that of 2016.