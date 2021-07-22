ogun-lg-polls:-police-deploys-swat,-other-tactical-squads

Ahead of Saturday’s local government election in Ogun State, the police have deployed tactical squads to ensure free, fair and credible polls.

The state police command said it has collaborated with other sister security agencies by putting in place, elaborate security arrangements.

A statement by the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Thursday that the command had at various levels and fora met with the contesting political parties and their candidates, saying they “have been warned to eschew violence before, during and after the election.”

Oyeyemi said the Command had directed all the Area commanders and DPOs to be on the alert in order to nip in the bud, any violent act that may want to occur within their area.

“The command’s tactical teams, namely SWAT, Anti-kidnapping, Anti-cultism as well as PMF have been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state to ensure hitch-free local government election.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, therefore appeals to party leaders to advise their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as anybody caught trying to disrupt the smooth conduct of the election will be made to feel the full weight of the law,” it was said.

SWAT officers deployed to State Commands around Nigeria