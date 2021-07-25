Home NEWS Ogun LG polls: OGSIEC declares results in Ipokia, 15 other local govts
Ogun LG polls: OGSIEC declares results in Ipokia, 15 other local govts

The results of Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun State have been trickling in, bioreports reports.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has since announced results in Ipokia, Sagamu, Ikenne, Ijebu-Ode, Ewekoro, Imeko-Afon, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside and Obafemi-Owode.

Our correspondent reports that results have also been announced in Abeokuta North, Yewa North, Yewa South, Ijebu North, Ijebu East, Ifo and Ijebu North East.

In the 16 local governments, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner.

The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said results from other local governments would be announced as they come in.

