Ogun LG polls: Low turnout, bad signal for democracy – PDP’s Olumide Jones

The low turnout recorded during Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun State has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders in the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olumide Jones, has described voter apathy across the councils as a bad signal for democracy.

Jones, in a chat with bioreports, expressed worry that the people of Ogun State were not interested in choosing who would govern them at the grassroots level.

This, he said, could be attributed to the failure of those elected into power to ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The Information Technology specialist noted that the low turnout of voters alluded to the fact that “people have lost faith in the APC led Government in Ogun state”, saying it is also a bad sign for the nation’s nascent democracy.

“It is a bad sign when people are no longer interested in how they are governed, because of the way the leaders are ruling the masses.

“People are not happy again. They can’t even speak their mind. They don’t have faith in the government again because of the way things are in the land.

“Also, the result from various polling units attested to the fact that people didn’t come out to vote because they are fed up and the government has failed,” Jones lamented.

The former senatorial candidate, however, said: “We will continue to encourage our people to just patiently wait to vote for a party that will bring true and positive change to Ogun state and the nation come 2023.”

He spoke further that, “there is hunger in the land. Nothing seems to be working right since 2015. Economic and security situations have become determined to have the worst record in the history of the country.

“Gone are those days that you can speak out, but now, everyone has been gagged. People can’t sleep with two eyes closed. Even villages are now deserted because of the fear of insecurity in the state and the country at large.

“It’s a bad sign for people to be fed up to the extent of not being willing to go out and vote. It’s a bad signal for democracy.

“People are no longer interested in what is happening because their voices have never been heard.

“It has become a case of APC members alone in governance and this is because people are tired. It’s obvious everywhere you go.

“APC government has failed Nigerians. It is what we can all see everywhere in the country, and that’s why we are saying that it is only the PDP that can give better governance to the people.

“We have ruled Ogun for eight years and People can see the difference. I am not saying we are perfect without flaws, but I can assure you that we have the understanding of the grassroots challenges, and with the new set of young people coming into the party with a good ideology, I believe we will change the country at all levels and Ogun State in particular,” he emphasised.

bioreports reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in all the 20 local governments of the state.

The newly-elected Chairmen and councillors will be inaugurated on Monday by Governor Dapo Abiodun.