Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Published 25 July 2021

Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission has declared all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s chairmanship election held in 20 local government areas in the state winners.

The Chairman of the OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu said this on Sunday while releasing the results at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.

Osibodu added that the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas in the state was 396, 641.

The OGSIEC boss expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, describing it as peaceful.

“I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state, ” he said.

He said that the results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would be released as soon as they were ready.

Osibodu appreciated the media and the law enforcement agencies for the role played in the success of the elections.

About 12 political parties, including Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Peoples Democratic Party, were listed as participants in the polls but a faction of PDP pulled out barely 24 hours to the election day.