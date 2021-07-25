ogun-lg-polls:-apc-wins-17-chairmanship-seats

A flag of the APC.

The All Progressives Congress has won 17 of the 20 chairmanship seats in the local government elections held in Ogun State on Saturday.

Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission Babatunde Osinbodu declared the results on Sunday morning at the commission’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

While results from three local governments are still expected, Osinbodu said that the candidates from the 17 local governments were declared winners having complied with the requirements of the law.

Meanwhile, results from Lagos State, where elections were held across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas are still expected.