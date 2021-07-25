ogun-lg-polls:-agbetokun-wins-in-ipokia-as-apc-clears-all-chairmanship-seats

A former councillor of Ipokia Ward 1, Hon. Wale Agbetokun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This is as the APC defeated other political parties to claim all the 20 chairmanship seats in the Gateway State.

According to the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, Agbetokun polled 22,607 votes to emerge winner of the council poll in Ipokia.

Agbetokun, who is fondly addressed as Onikoyi, had no opposition in the election.

bioreports reports that the Publisher of Uhuru Times, Wale Adedayo also won in Ijebu East Local Government under the platform of the APC with 9,660.

In his words, Agbetokun appreciated the people of Ipokia for standing by him throughout the exercise.

The chairman-elect promised to rule with the fear of God, assuring that the electorate would not regret voting him into office.

The local government election witnessed low turnout as many refused to perform their civic responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, has commended the people of Ogun State for being peaceful during and after the polls.

Adekunbi, who spoke with bioreports at his hometown in Ayetoro, also lauded OGSIEC for organising a hitch-free election.

