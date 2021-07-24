ogun-lg-poll:-drama-as-pdp-announces-withdrawal-from-election

The PDP has announced its decision not to take part in the ongoing local government council elections in Ogun state

This was made known by the party’s state chairman, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele in Abeokuta, the state capital

Ogundele revealed that the withdrawal was sequel to a court judgment involving him and the state electoral commission

Ogun state – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed it will be sitting out the Ogun state local government election, Daily Trust reports.

The party announced its withdrawal from the Saturday, July 24, poll through its state chairman, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele in Abeokuta.

According to Ogundele, PDP resolved to boycott the election following a judgment of the Ogun State High Court involving him and the state Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

In another report by The Bioreports News, Ogundele had dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the southwest state.

He urged aspirants who had been earlier screened by the PDP to contest in the election and members of the party to remain calm.

