ogun-flood-alert:-residents-of-abeokuta,-sagamu,-ota,-ijebu-ode,-others-told-to-relocate

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment has told residents of the state to prepare for flash floods that will affect many areas.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Ola Oresanya, on Tuesday intimated members of the public on the weather outlook in the coming months as regards the rainy season and its implication for the environment.

Oresanya quoted the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA)’s metrological report as predicting that Ogun State will experience flooding this year.

Knowing the devastating impact of the previous flood disaster in the state, Oresanya advised residents to prepare for flash floods during the month of July, especially between 8th and 15th.

He said, “Also a high intensity rainfall is being expected in September, 2021 that will result in fluvial flood (river flood) because the soil would have been saturated by then and likely release of water from Oyan Dam will compound the rise in water level.

“In view of the above, residents of flood prone and wetland areas across the state especially at Abeokuta South LG (i.e Gbangba, Ijaye, Ijeun Tuntun, Isale-Oja, Kuto, Amolaso, Ijeja etc); Abeokuta North LG (Adedotun, Ago-Ika, Enugada, Totoro, Onikoko etc); and Obafemi Owode LG (Adigbe, Ofada, Magboro etc); Ijebu-Ode LG (Owa River Course and Yemule River Course); Ifo LG (Isheri, Wawa, Arepo, Akute, Alagbole etc); Odeda LG (Obantoko, Arakanga river and tributaries Ewekoro, Ado-Odo/Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu–East, and Ogun Waterside are hereby advised to temporarily make provision for a safe environment to avoid severe impact of this natural event.

“Farmers around the wetlands and river banks are also strongly advised to complete their harvesting before the above stated time to avert loss of their livestock and crops to flooding.”