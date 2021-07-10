ogun-apc-constitutes-lg-election-campaign-committee

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the State Campaign Committee (SCC) for the coming local government election in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele is the head of the campaign committee.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, made this known through a press statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a state-wide campaign timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective Local Governments’ Campaign Committees.”

The terms of reference also include “identification of projects to be commissioned by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the campaign across the twenty local government areas of the state, determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for funds; and any other issue that may be required for a successful campaign.”

The SCC includes some members of the APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the Federal House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.