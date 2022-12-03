Ogun Amotekun arrests four suspected kidnappers, recover skulls

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, also known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested two persons for being in possession of carbonised human skull.

The operatives also arrested four other suspects for alleged kidnapping, cultism, conspiracy and stealing.

The State Commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The Amotekun boss added that all the suspects had been transferred to Ogun State Police Headquarters Eleweran, for investigation and prosecution.

Speaking on the suspects arrested with human skull, Akinremi said the suspects, Busari Aliu and Adetayo Segun were arrested on Sunday, November 20 in Agunboye Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.

He said they specialised in exhuming corpses at Agunboye burial ground, removing the skulls and later selling them other members of their ritual gang.

Akinremi said, “On 4th November, 2022, one Ibu Benjamin of Ayegbami quarters, Agunboye Ijebu-Igbo reported at Amotekun office at Ijebu-Igbo that, on the same date, he discovered that one heavy iron pallet, valued at N350,000 property of his landlady, Mrs. Idowu kept within the precincts of a fenced farm and a house yard at Agunboye was stolen by unknown persons.

“Consequently, operatives of the corps embarked on intelligence activities with a view to getting those behind the crime.

“Their efforts paid off on 20th November, 2022 with the arrest of these two suspects, Busari Aliu and Adetayo Segun, who not only admitted their involvement, but led our operatives to recover the stolen item where it was kept.

“On searching the house and premises where the item was recovered, some pieces of carbonated human skull was recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they dug into so many graves in Agunboye burial ground and removed several skulls of buried corpses which they sold to some other members of their ritual gang.”

