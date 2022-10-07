Official: Sevilla sack Julen Lopetegui with Wolves keen on former Real Madrid boss

Sevilla have sacked Julen Lopetegui after a dreadful start to the season, with Wolves keen on approaching him for the vacant role at Molineux in the coming days.

The announcement came just minutes after the La Liga side fell to a 4-1 hammering at home to Borussia Dortmund, continuing their awful form that has seen them slump to 17 in the Spanish top flight, with just one win to their name.

“Sevilla FC have relieved Julen Lopetegui of his duties as first-team coach following our clash against Borussia Dortmund”, a statement read.

“It brings an end to a successful period with three magnificent campaigns in which the club achieved their objectives and a fourth season where unfortunately the results have not gone our way, with the club taking five points from a possible 21 in LaLiga.”

“In total, Julen took to the Sevilla FC dugout on 170 occasions: 121 LaLiga matches, 15 in the Copa del Rey, 16 in the Europa League, 17 in the Champions League and one in the UEFA Super Cup.”

“The club wish to underline and thank the Basque coach for his professionalism and hard work in the more than three years he spent at the club, as well as wishing him the best of luck and the best of success in his future endeavours”, they added.

However, the Spaniard could not be out of a job for long. 101 covered reports coming out of Portugal on Tuesday that suggested he had been approached about potentially taking over at Wolves, where Bruno Lage was dismissed last week.

Following spells with Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team, he would be bringing a whole new level of pedigree to the Wolves technical area, and a move would make sense given both parties are close with super agent Jorge Mendes.

