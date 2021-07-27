The four officers who testified about their experiences during the Jan. 6 riot during the first meeting of the House select committee to investigate the day did not shy away from speaking their minds about the politics of Jan. 6 and its fallout, with some prompting from members of the Democratic-controlled committee.

Following emotional opening testimony from Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, the four men expressed anger at those downplaying the violence and called for lawmakers to identify the “hit man” who sent the rioters. All four were in uniform at the hearing.

Gonell took aim at Republicans speaking outside the Department of Justice on Tuesday about the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners. Those speakers included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

“It’s pathetic, and they shouldn’t be elected officials anymore,” Gonell said.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sit on the committee, asked Gonell about a statement from former President Donald Trump that said the mob was “hugging and kissing the police and the guards.”

“He himself helped to create his monstrosity,” Gonell said. “If that was hugs and kisses, then we should all go to his house and do the same thing to him.”

Hodges, who was filmed, in a now-famous video, being crushed by rioters as they attempted to breach the Capitol, freely called the riot participants “terrorists.”

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin asked him about Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde’s comment that some of the riot looked like a “normal tourist visit.”

“If that’s what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don’t like American tourists,” Hodges responded.

“I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this, if anyone in power coordinated or abetted, or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack, because we can’t do it. We’re not allowed to,” Hodges asked the committee.

Dunn addressed arguments that some people are trying to make Jan. 6 political. “Well, it’s not a secret that it was political. They literally were there to stop the steal. So when people say it shouldn’t be political — it is. It was, and it is.”

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger [the two Republicans on the committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in defiance of Republican leadership’s wishes] are being lauded as courageous heroes,” Dunn said. “And while I agree with that notion, why? Because they told the truth? Why is telling the truth hard? I guess in this America, it is.”

He asked the committee to get to the bottom of what happened. “There was an attack on Jan. 6, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that,” Dunn said. He also added that the protesters had “marching orders.”

Fanone asked the committee to investigate “whether or not there was collaboration between those members” who supported Trump’s Stop the Steal rally, “their staff, and these terrorists.”

Gonell said those who claim to support police “pass the bucket” when given the chance to hold those responsible for the riot accountable, saying that it is “devastating for recruiting.”

