officer:-no-one-had-ever-called-me-the-n-word-while-in-uniform-until-january-6

JUST WATCHED
Capitol Police officer recounts rioters calling him the N-word
More Videos …
MUST WATCH
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recounts how rioters called him and other officers racial slurs as they clashed with police during the January 6 riot.
Source: CNN
Pro-Trump mob breaches US Capitol (15 Videos)
Capitol Police officer recounts rioters calling him the N-word
‘Disgraceful!’: Capitol officer confronts lawmakers downplaying riot
These are the key moments from the US Capitol riot
‘My wife wanted to hug me, and I told her no’: Officer shares emotional testimony
Broken windows, garbage and offices torn apart at the Capitol
Pence evacuated from Senate a minute before officer lured rioters away
CNN reporter: I was handcuffed for much less than breaking into the Capitol
See what Trump supporters had to say after chaos at Capitol Hill
Lawmakers’ fiery language under scrutiny
Officers describe tense moments during riot at Capitol
Two minutes inside the mob: A CNN reporter’s view of the riot
Disturbing footage shows officer pinned as rioters rush Capitol door
‘What are we supposed to do?’: Rioter speaks to CNN reporter
New video of Capitol riot shown at insurrection hearing
‘You guys won’: GOP lawmaker tearfully addresses Capitol officers
See More
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recounts how rioters called him and other officers racial slurs as they clashed with police during the January 6 riot.
Source: CNN