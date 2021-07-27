Home NEWS Officer: No one had ever called me the N-word while in uniform until January 6
Officer: No one had ever called me the N-word while in uniform until January 6

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recounts how rioters called him and other officers racial slurs as they clashed with police during the January 6 riot.

