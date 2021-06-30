Home NEWS Offa Kidnapped businessman regains freedom
The abducted Offa businessman, Lukman Ibrahim, has regained his freedom.

He was freed on Tuesday at about 1930hours by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, after the payment of N2m ransom.

bioreports recalls that Lukman was abducted on June 26, 2021, along Offa-Ojoku road during which his pregnant wife was also shot dead, while heading home.

His release could not be confirmed by the spokesman of the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, as efforts to reach him proved abortive and a text message sent to him was not replied.

Unknown gunmen kill pregnant woman, abduct husband in Kwara


However, sources in the family and an intelligence source told bioreports Tuesday evening that Lukman had been released by his captors.

Recall that the state police command rejected the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, saying it will not enter into negotiation on ransom payment with kidnappers based on principle.

The command also said it will not encourage families of kidnapped victims to do so.

However, Lukman’s family eventually parted with N2m for his release which the kidnappers allegedly rejected initially as they insisted on the N20m ransom.

Offa abduction: Kwara police rejects ransom, negotiation with kidnappers

