Off-White, Virgil Abloh Team With Pioneer DJ on Controller, Capsule – Gotham Magazine

Music and DJs go with summertime parties like backyards and barbeques, and Pioneer is one of the leading names in DJ gear. This summer, Pioneer is fitted with its first-ever fashion brand collaboration, announcing a limited-edition controller in collaboration with Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

Abloh is no stranger to the DJ scene, being a world-touring selector himself. His designs are always quality, and you can bet his DDJ-1000-OW controller is top notch.

“Virgil’s capacity to connect a myriad of artforms is a fearless display of unlimited creative potential,” Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of Pioneer DJ’s parent company AlphaTheta Corporation, is quoted in a press release. “We hope that this collaboration inspires creativity amongst our community.”

Available in a limited run, the DDJ-1000-OW controller is modeled after the popular DDJ-1000 rekordbox and Serato controller. The layout is identical to that of the CDJ-3000 and DJM-900NXS2 setup, widely regarded as the standard in the world’s leading nightclubs and DJ booths.

Along with a new “Sound Engineering” logo, the innovative color palette of DDJ-1000-OW boasts fluorescent orange and matte white asymmetrical colors with tagline printing. An orange strip on one of the decks adds an additional nod to Off-White’s signature style.

Off-White also launched a limited “Sound Engineering” capsule collection of clothing to match the gear. This series is inspired by technical files that describe the internal structure of the DDJ-1000-OW controller. The collection features t-shirts, hoodies, a coach jacket and two fanny packs.

“As with the skeleton CDJ and DJM I designed with Pioneer DJ, I wanted to take this opportunity to bring together technology and human interaction,” Abloh is quoted. “This time, we took it one step further with ‘Sound Engineering,’ bringing together this medium that unites so many of us with a fashion element. Both music and fashion, in my opinion, are these intense forces that have the unique power to bring people together while letting you make your own statement all at the same time.”

Abloh first partnered with Pioneer DJ in 2019, releasing both the “Orange” and “White” CDJ-2000NXS2 controllers, as well as a “White” DJM-900NXS2. The DDJ-1000-OW is a fantastic follow-up, continuing on the design path Abloh first set with those 2019 releases.

The DDJ-1000-OW retails for $1,799 and is available in select stores starting mid-July. Visit Pioneer online for more details.

Photography by: Courtesy Pioneer DJ