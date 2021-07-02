Home NEWS Oduduwa: Tyrant Buhari’ll be defeated, defy police threats – Sowore tells Ighoho’s followers
NEWSNews Africa

Oduduwa: Tyrant Buhari’ll be defeated, defy police threats – Sowore tells Ighoho’s followers

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
oduduwa:-tyrant-buhari’ll-be-defeated,-defy-police-threats-–-sowore-tells-ighoho’s-followers

Nigerian human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a tyrant that must be defeated.

Sowore made the remark while throwing his weight behind tomorrow’s planned Oduduwa rally in Lagos State.

He urged the organisers of Oduduwa rally to defy the threats by the Nigeria Police Force and go ahead.

In a tweet, the activist maintained that protest was not a crime.

“I totally and unequivocally support the Oduduwa rally scheduled for Lagos tomorrow, I urge organisers and participants to ignore the Nigeria Police Force and massively come out! Protest is NOT a crime. Tyrant @MBuhari must be defeated. #BuhariMustGo#Revolutionnow.”

Tension is high in some parts of the state over the attack on the Ibadan home of Igboho by Nigerian forces as well as the planned Yoruba Nation rally on Saturday.

Secessionist organizations have vowed to go ahead with the gathering despite the ban announced by the Police.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FG asks states to submit End SARS judicial...

DSS raid on Sunday Igboho’s house warning to...

I protect myself with spiritual powers, not guns...

Nigeria, Gambia formalise military partnership, intelligence sharing

Dump PDP now, Bayelsa APC tells Diri –...

Police, Army, DSS deploy forces, armoured vehicles for...

PDP Renews Legal Battle to Unseat Uzodimma –...

Court Remands Twins, One Other In Osun

Officials continue to search for answers as to...

Visitors turned away as national park fills up...

Leave a Reply