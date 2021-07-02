The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has said Yorubas want to break out of Nigeria peacefully.

Adams made the call while declaring that the Yoruba nation is tired of the senseless killings in the Southwest.

He noted that the agitation of Yoruba nation is the .imate rights of the people.

Adams spoke during a conference held at a National Press Club, Washington DC, aired via zoom.

“From all indications, there is no denying the fact that Yoruba are tired of these senseless killings, thereby seeking self-determination most peacefully,” he said.

His comment is coming at a time when he called for a global intervention over the killings in the South-West region of Nigeria.

Adams had written to the Secretary-General, United Nations (UN), the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and the Secretary of State, United States.

He urged the international community to urgently intervene in the killing carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Yoruba land.