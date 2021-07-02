Home NEWS Oduduwa Republic: ‘Govt planted guns in Sunday Igboho’s house’ – Adeyanju claims
Popular Abuja-based rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that government planted guns in the house of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemi, also known as Igboho.

Adeyanju said Igboho should be thankful that government agents planted only guns and not bombs in his house.

In a tweet, the convener of Concerned Nigerians berated government’s security agents for allegedly killing two people in Igboho’s residence.

He tweeted: “Igboho should be thanking God that it is only guns they planted in his house and not bombs.

“This hopeless Government killed 2 people in Igboho’s house and they are acting like they didn’t committed any crime today.”

Recall that some gunmen had in the early hours of Thursday invaded Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The house according to those who spoke with bioreports on Thursday was invaded around 2.am and lasted till around 5.am.

The Department of State Services, DSS, however, confirmed the attack while parading 11 men and a woman arrested after a fierce battle.

