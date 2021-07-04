Oduduwa, Biafra: Nigeria has collapsed, new nation coming – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said a new nation is on the way.

Pastor Giwa said those still believing in a united Nigeria should perish the unrealistic expectations.

He spoke on Sunday while addressing his members on the state of the nation.

In a statement he forwarded to bioreports, Pastor Giwa said the level of insecurity in Nigeria warrants all the citizens to use anything they could to protect themselves from Fulani terrorists.

Oduduwa Republic: Nothing can stop Yoruba from breaking out of Nigeria – Pastor Giwa

He asked Nigerians to expect a new nation with different leaders in no time.

The cleric also reminded Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, Otunba Gani Adams to put aside talks and swing into action.

“Do we have Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba? If yes, let him put aside talks and swing into action. Nigeria has already collapsed, and a new nation is on the way.

“Are you thinking I don’t know what I’m talking about? Wait until it happens in no time because the present political leaders have disappointed the citizens.

“All of us should prepare for what is coming, and at the end, we shall overcome the oppressors.”

Herdsmen killings: I heard everybody talking about Buhari in US White House – Pastor Giwa