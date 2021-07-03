- Ocugen says partner’s vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 Seeking Alpha
- Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results Demonstrating 77.8% Protection against Overall Disease Yahoo Finance
- India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine has 78% efficacy against symptomatic infections, developer says CNN
- Covaxin Phase 3 trial data out; gives an efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 TIMES NOW
- India’s Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 Yahoo News
- View Full Coverage on Google News