ochieng:-acl-injury-could-rule-out-gor-mahia-defender-for-eight-months

The left-back was injured during a league encounter against Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium last month

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have suffered a long-term injury scare after Geoffrey Ochieng was ruled out for up to eight months with an anterior cruciate ligament.

The former Western Stima full-back, who has established himself as an undroppable first-teamer for Gor Mahia since his arrival, will now miss the remaining matches of the 2020-21 season and probably the first round of the next campaign.

Gor Mahia’s physiotherapist Musa Hamisi confirmed the star underwent surgery and has begun the journey to recovery:

“Ochieng has undergone ACL surgery and will be expected to stay out for six to eight months before returning to full fitness,” Hamisi told the media.

“We look forward to seeing you back to your usual self soon. All the best to you as you start the journey to a complete recovery. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” Philemon Otieno, Ochieng’s teammate, posted on Facebook.

Awkward Landing

Ochieng was injured during their game against Kariobangi Sharks, which they lost 2-1, at Thika Stadium on July 21, when he landed awkwardly after a mid-air collision with an opponent.

Sammy Omollo, who is in charge of K’Ogalo on an interim basis, will now have to operate with a thin squad, especially in defence. Charles Momanyi is expected to officially leave when the season ends and is destined to sign for Tusker.

“I just decided to leave, it is the best way to maintain the good relationship we have had with the club. My policy is to maintain the friendship, and it is the reason why I am still on the good books of Kakamega Homeboyz,” Momanyi said as he confirmed his status at Gor Mahia.

“Gor Mahia owe me a lot, but I have decided to write it off and go to a place where I am confident things will be good. Gor Mahia are currently struggling financially and I did not want to give them more stress.”

Momanyi’s exit follows Kenneth Muguna and Wilson Silva’s earlier departures. Muguna signed for Tanzanian side Azam FC while the Brazilian left just as the second round of the league began after undergoing financial struggles.



Recently, Goal learned of 10 players at the club who are secretly engaging other clubs anticipating new deals with them. The stars are eager to find new homes owing to the financial challenges that have not been solved at Kenya’s most successful club.



Should the players leave en masse, coupled with Momanyi’s absence, Gor Mahia, who are about to announce Mark Harrison as the new head coach, may find it tough to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup and Premier League next season.



K’Ogalo will play Kakamega Homeboyz, KCB, Bidco United and Posta Rangers in the remaining fixtures of the season.