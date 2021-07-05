Ocean City, Maryland, fireworks explosion sends beachgoers running for cover – WGAL Susquehanna Valley Pa.

Beachgoers ran for cover on the Fourth of July when a fireworks display detonated early.Police said the explosion happened while employees were setting up for Sunday night’s fireworks show. One employee with the fireworks company suffered minor injuries. Police said no one else was hurt. “Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”Fire marshals are looking into what caused the fireworks to detonate prematurely.The Ocean City July 4th celebration was canceled after the accident.

