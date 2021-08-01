Ocasio-Cortez: ‘More than enough’ votes to prevent infrastructure from passing without reconciliation bill | TheHill – The Hill

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSunday shows preview: Delta concerns prompt CDC mask update; bipartisan infrastructure bill to face challenges in Senate House adjourns for recess without passing bill to extend federal eviction ban Democrats warn shrinking Biden’s spending plan could backfire MORE (D) said on Sunday that there would be “more than enough” votes to prevent a bipartisan infrastructure bill from passing the House without a massive companion spending bill that Democrats hope to pass through reconciliation.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ocasio-Cortez told host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSimone Biles sparks nationwide conversation on mental health Aly Raisman defends former teammate Biles: ‘I’m proud of her’ House Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 ‘far more challenging’ MORE that if the Senate doesn’t pass the reconciliation bill, the House “will uphold our end of the bargain and not pass the bipartisan bill until we get all of these investments in.”

“So, we really need to see that language and see what’s put in there … when it reaches the House,” Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper. “Bipartisan doesn’t always mean that it’s in the interests of the public good, frankly. Sometimes, there’s a lot of corporate lobbyist giveaways in some of these bills.”

Rep. @AOC on the bipartisan infrastructure deal: “If there is not a reconciliation bill in the House and if the Senate does not pass a reconciliation bill, we will uphold our end of the bargain and not pass the bipartisan bill until we get all of these investments in.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/QkUBYcbbra — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 1, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez said “a very large amount of the Progressive Caucus” in the House would oppose the bipartisan infrastructure package without the reconciliation bill. “The total amount is about 90. I am not the whip of the Progressive Caucus,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “But what I can tell you is that it’s certainly more than three. And it is in the double digits, absolutely.”

“Enough to prevent it from passing?” Tapper asked.

“More than enough,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

The progressive lawmaker also noted the “tight margin” in the Senate.

“I respect that we have to get Sen. Sinema and Manchin’s vote on reconciliation,” she said, referring to Senate Democrats Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSunday shows preview: Delta concerns prompt CDC mask update; bipartisan infrastructure bill to face challenges in Senate Democrats warn shrinking Biden’s spending plan could backfire Top Democrat: ‘A lot of spin’ coming from White House on infrastructure MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate infrastructure talks spill over into rare Sunday session Senate holds sleepy Saturday session as negotiators finalize infrastructure deal On The Money: Justice Department says Trump’s tax returns should be released | Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban MORE (D-Ariz.).

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are working to add the finishing touches to an infrastructure plan that would total over $1.2 trillion in an eight-year span.