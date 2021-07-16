oc-jake-peetz-coming-to-lsu-had-a-large-impact-on-te’s-commitment

LSU quarterback Max Johnson and his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, are soon to share a sideline together in Baton Rouge for the 2022 season.

But that almost didn’t happen, according to their father and former NFL QB, Brad Johnson.

The elder Johnson recently said in a radio interview that Jake Johnson’s commitment to the program was heavily affected by Jake Peetz coming over from the Carolina Panthers to take the place of Steve Ensminger at offensive coordinator.

“He was at LSU’s camp just a couple weeks ago and he really, you know, he just loves to play, loves to be taught and coached,” Brad Johnson told Michael Detillier of WWL Radio. “And I think with Coach [Jake] Peetz coming in as the offensive coordinator, he had a big impact on Jake.

Related

Could reinstated LA county mask mandate affect start of LSU football season?

“Jake was not going to LSU, I’ll be honest with you, he was gone. And so with Peetz coming in there, that made a big impact on him as far as him fitting into that system and wanting to be a Tiger.”

Passing game coordinator DJ Mangas also came over to LSU from the Panthers, and both are connected to LSU’s passing game coordinator from 2019, Joe Brady.

It will be interesting to see if the team can reach that legendary level of success in the coming seasons, but they appear to have all the right stuff in place to do so.

List

List of teams that the LSU Tigers are winless against

View 9 items