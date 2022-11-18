“Obviously it affects us” Raphael Varane speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Raphael Varane has admitted that he and his teammates are ‘following’ what is happening around Cristiano Ronaldo, but added that ‘we do not try to change the situation alone’ ahead of the full interview releasing in the UK on Wednesday.

A series of astonishing revelations have already been made by Cristiano Ronaldo in interview clips released by Piers Morgan, in which the global icon claims that he has no respect for Erik ten Hag and that the owners do not care about the club, among plenty more.

And Manchester United are yet to make a formal response, but have “noted” the interview.

The other Manchester United players too, have been caught up in the fallout.

“Obviously it affects us,” Varane told French radio station Europe1 [via Bioreports Sport].

“We follow what is happening and what is being said.”

“We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo walk past assistant coach Chris Armas as they leave the pitch after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday February 12, 2022.

“When it’s a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.”

Varane is expected to be in action with France as they look to avoid the fate of the last three World Cup Champions, who went out in the group stages at the next tournament. With Tunisia, Australia and Denmark in their group, they look to have a good chance of doing so on paper, though of course the same has been said in each of the past 3 tournaments.

On opposite sides of the draw, Varane will not face Ronaldo unless both sides reach the final on December 18th, and with rumours that Ronaldo has played his last game for the Red Devils, their stint together as teammates may finally be coming to an end.

