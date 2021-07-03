Obsidian’s Avowed Will Be “Very Different” From Elder Scrolls 6, Says Xbox Boss – Screen Rant

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer stated in a new interview that he doesn’t think that Avowed is as similar to The Elder Scrolls 6 as people may think.

Many have speculated that now that Xbox has acquired Bethesda, it will feel like Obsidian is making very similar games with things like Avowed, but Xbox head Phil Spencer insists that this is not the case. Prior to Xbox acquiring Bethesda, the platform holder had announced that Obsidian was making a game called Avowed, which is incredibly similar to The Elder Scrolls. Of course, with The Elder Scrolls 6 on the way, some think they might overlap a bit too much.

Not much is known about Avowed as of right now, but Obsidian has a long history with Bethesda. After the success of Fallout 3, Bethesda allowed Obsidian to make a spin-off titled Fallout: New Vegas which was largely well-received by players, but didn’t perform to Bethesda’s standards. About ten years later, Obsidian made The Outer Worlds, which clearly borrowed a lot from Fallout, and many assumed that Avowed would take inspiration from The Elder Scrolls. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer assured fans that the two are quite different, however.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer noted that Avowed is very much its own game and compared it more to Fable in that sense. Of course, the game is set within the Pillars of Eternity universe, which means it’s already part of a pre-established world with its own rules and history, which is probably the biggest difference between the two. That said, it’s hard to imagine it won’t fill some sort of a void as The Elder Scrolls 6 is a ways off, leaving Obsidian’s game to scratch that fantasy RPG itch for fans of the genre.

With The Outer Worlds 2 on the way as well, it’s likely that the franchise will continue to keep its Fallout inspirations, but Avowed seems to be trying to stray away from Bethesda influences. As a fantasy game, there will no doubt be some similarities, but hopefully, Obsidian can create something really unique that defines itself as its own RPG franchise that doesn’t live in the shadows of another. If it can successfully do so, Xbox will have a handful of incredibly diverse and well-established RPGs to rotate through for years to come.

With that said, Avowed may release in 2022, which would be even more beneficial to creating a robust RPG line-up. With Starfield slated for next fall, Avowed expected in 2022, and Fable possibly sometime in 2023, if not sooner, Xbox already has a stacked first few years for the Xbox Series X. Only time will tell how good all of these games actually are, but given the pedigree of the studios, it’s safe to say that most of them will probably be high-quality titles, and with The Elder Scrolls 6 brewing, Xbox could have a generation-defining RPG on its hands.

