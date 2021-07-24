Observer: System Redux Comes to PS4 & Xbox One – Spiel Times

We have some exciting news for gamers as Observer: System Redux has launched on PS4 and Xbox One today. The award winning 2017 game, Observer was a huge hit and in November 2020, it received an upgrade in the form of System Redux. Unfortunately, the upgrade was only available on PS5 Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but that was only until now!

Availability and Pricing

After today’s launch, Observer: System Redux is now available in both digital and physical formats on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Also, the game owners can upgrade to the next-gen version for free any time after purchase.

Observer: System Redux is currently available on the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store for $29.99. The game is also available on PC via Steam also for $29.99. Check out its launch trailer by clicking on the play button above.

Features of the Game

Observer: System Redux is set in a dystopian and cyberpunk version of 2084, after a digital plague infected and killed swaths of people. Due to this a war that shattered every corner of the globe. The upgrade as PS5 and PC owners know, comes with various features and enhancements.

Players can play as Daniel Lazarski, voiced by the late, iconic actor Rutger Hauer. Lazaski is an investigator, who can hack into the minds of suspects, infiltration their psyche to hunt for clues and evidence.

The upgraded rerelease offers new mechanics and secrets, redesigned stealth, quality of life improvements and added content.

It also includes three new side-cases to solve, titled “Errant Signal”, “Her Fearful Symmetry”, and “It Runs in the Family”.

Some additional enhancements such as raytracing and 4K support were added when it launched back in November 2020. But unfortunately, these won’t be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Observer: System Redux is the definitive version of Observer with a thrilling new setting and high quality visual and sound design. Fans defined it as a horrifyingly immersive game with highly engaging and relentless storyline.

If you have any other questions regarding the Observer, feel free to ask in the comments below. For more content related to Observer, stay with us, here at Spiel Times.

Make sure you subscribe to our push-notifications and never miss an update from the world of video games. Until next time, Stay Safe, Wear A Mask, and Happy Gaming!