observations:-cubs-homers-fall-short-vs.-brewers’-late-rally

Observations: Cubs homers fall short vs. Brewers’ rally originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lost 14-4 to the Brewers on Monday, in the opening game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Here are 10 observations from the game:

The Cubs got on the board first, with Ian Happ launching a two-run homer into the Cubs bullpen. It was Happ’s first homer since June 12 at St. Louis and only fourth hit since then. He then hit a single in the seventh inning, making Monday’s game his first multi-hit game in over a month.

The Cubs’ lead didn’t last long as Kyle Hendricks’ first-inning woes struck again. This time, however, it wasn’t the long ball that got to him. Hendricks gave up two base hits and issued a walk to load the bases. Then, Avisail García hit a game-tying two-run single.

The Cubs had a chance to regain the lead the next inning. Hendricks started things off with a two-out single. It was his second hit of the season, tied with Jake Arrieta but trailing Zach Davies and Trevor Williams, who lead Cubs pitchers with four hits apiece. After Hendricks’ single, Joc Pederson walked in four pitches and Ian Happ worked back from an 0-2 count to also work a free pass. But with the bases loaded, Javy Báez struck out.

Hendricks gave up his 20th home run of the season in the third inning, allowing another RBI to García. Hendricks leads the league in home runs allowed.

Despite his early struggles, Hendricks still gave his team six innings. He allowed one more run, on Keston Hiura’s RBI single in the sixth inning. Monday’s start was Hendricks’ first non-quality outing since May 9. Hendricks’ no-decision snapped his eight-game winning streak. He entered Monday leading the National League in wins with 10.

Patrick Wisdom played the hero again on Monday, pinch hitting for Hendricks. He hit a two-run homer to tie the game at four runs apiece in the seventh inning.

The Cubs again loaded the bases in the eighth inning, with Eric Sogard hitting a two-out double, and Sergio Alcántara and Jose Lobaton drawing walks. But pinch hitter Rafael Ortega grounded out to first to end the inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr., who was batting .154 entering play Monday, hit an RBI double to the center-field warning track to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. What had been a back-and-forth game quickly unraveled for the Cubs. Including Bradley’s RBI, Cubs reliever gave up four runs in 2/3 innings Monday. That was the most runs the setup man has allowed in an outing this season.

After Trevor Megill — recalled from Triple-A Iowa Monday — gave up six runs without recording an out, Cubs manager David Ross Sogard, in infielder, on the mound.