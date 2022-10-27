Oblak apologises to Atletico fans after ´cruel´ Champions League exit

Jan Oblak believes Atletico Madrid’s supporters “deserve so much more” after Los Rojiblancos were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday.

Atletico bowed out in the group stage for the first time in five years following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at Civitas Metropolitano, where Yannick Carrasco’s last-gasp penalty was saved by Lukas Hradecky.

Oblak insisted the team take full responsibility after Porto’s earlier 4-src thrashing of Club Brugge meant only a victory over Leverkusen would be enough to maintain their hopes of progressing from Group B.

“[It is] a very cruel way [of being eliminated]. It’s football,” the goalkeeper told Movistar+. “We have done everything to win, but the previous games have punished us. We have not had the little bit of luck that is needed.

“We can only thank from the bottom of our hearts the support of the fans. They deserve so much more. The team is very sorry.

“It’s the fault of the whole team. And not only this match, but also the previous ones. It’s a shame that we can’t continue in the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, Simeone felt Atletico’s continental campaign was epitomised by the late penalty drama involving Carrasco, who deflected a follow-up effort wide after Saul Niguez headed the initial rebound against the crossbar.

But the head coach has called for a strong response from his players, who can secure Europa League football when they face Porto next week if they better Leverkusen’s result against Brugge.

“In many of the games, we could have scored some more goals with some forcefulness,” Simeone said. “The final action – with the missed penalty, the shot to the crossbar and the shot against Carrasco – sums it up.

“It is clear that we are not looking for excuses, we failed to do things. It makes you angry not to be able to have the possibility of continuing in Porto.

“It is clear that it is a hard blow, we did not expect it, we did not want it nor was it in our project, but it is. There are two ways to continue; either you side with the victim, or on the side of the strong to keep digging.”