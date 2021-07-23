Home hearsay Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released
Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released

The family of young trader who was shot dead in the popular Ladipo market, Lagos state, have released details of his burial arrangements to the public.

According to the obituary, the deceased will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 and his wake keep is scheduled to hold today, Friday, July 23rd.

Late Felix Onu, aka Scata China met his untimely death while he went about his daily duty at the popular Ladipo market in Lagos state. It was gathered that he was carrying his goods into his shop during the fracas between traders and military men when a stray bullet hit him.

Family and friends have since taken to Facebook to mourn the loss of their own who many described as a gentle and honest man.

In one of the numerous tributes penned down to him, a friend of the deceased noted that lots of foreigners patronised Felix because he was trustworthy.

The market was shut down on Thursday, July 22nd to honour Felix and other traders who reportedly lost their lives to the clash.

