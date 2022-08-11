obi’s-campaign-mere-propaganda,-ignore-him,-ex–gov-advises-pdp-members

Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has charged leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ignore the campaign messages of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Nnamani, who described Obi’s campaigns as mere propaganda, charged every PDP leader to strictly monitor his constituents with a view to preventing them from falling prey to the campaigns of the LP.

Nnamani warned against Greek gifts from the Obi-dients canvassers as that would negatively affect the PDP chances to produce state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

The Senator likened the ‘Obi-dient movement’ to the story of the Tortoise that borrowed feather from other animals to enable it fly to attend a feast, only to appropriate what belongs to everyone to himself, claiming to be everybody.

He said: “That is exactly what they want; to borrow from everybody, and then turn round to appropriate everything. Do not give them your feathers; let them stay on the ground where they belong. Your feathers are the structures they need. Call their bluff,” he stressed.

“Our party and platform is PDP. We must stand firm. We must not be swayed by the Obi-dient sentiments and vote LP. If we blur the distinction, it will be difficult to reverse.

“Remember these Obi-dients advocates are noisy, loud, intolerant, proselytisers, condescending but less than 0.25 percent of over 200 million Nigerian population. At least, Osun state’s 2000 votes for LP bears it out.

“We cannot allow Obi-dients to inherit our labour in the PDP. In battle, do you give invaders your beachhead to land and now seek to drive them away? We have to be on the alert because they are luring us into false sense of complacency using deception.”