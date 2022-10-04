Home ENTERTAINMENT Obidients, I Will Deal With You This 2023
Obidients, I Will Deal With You This 2023

by News
Notorious investigative journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has promised to deal with the supporters of Peter Obi.

In a tweet in which Ghgossip chanced upon, Kemi stated that Obidients are so quick to ‘rant’ like RABID animals on the internet however, majority of them haven’t acquired their PVCs.

She urged them to look up to the supporters of Atiku and Tinubu who are on Facebook. They talk less and take action quietly by registering their voter cards which campaigning for their candidates.

In her conclusion, she remarked that this year will be an uncomfortable year for Obidients as a counter-revolution to their noise and insults on social media.

She wrote;

Obedients STOP ranting like RABID ANIMALS online. 70% of you have no PVC. Study the Atiku & BAT supporters on Facebook. No noise, people quietly registered and PICKING up their voter cards and pitching their candidates. All yours is noise and insults. I will DEAL with you this 2023.

Meanwhile, Kemi reveals the real meaning of help and address the utmost disrespect among the youth on social media, she made her claims.

READ ALSO: Why I Am Leaving Social Media For Good – Kemi Olunloyo

According to Kemi, help is not only monetary way of supporting someone but it could be through recommendations, referrals and even visa or relocation abroad to seek greener pastures.

She urged the youth to be mindful on social media because it doesn’t give them the chance and mandate to be rude to elders.

She wrote on the microblogging platform;

Respect your elders. Many of you have LOST help from me because of this. Social media does not give you the authority to be rude to people older than your parents. Help is not only money. It’s recommendations, referrals and visa/relocation abroad

