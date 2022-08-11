obidients-ground-kebbi,-target-150m-votes-for-lp-in-2023

We know candidates Christians won’t vote for, says Kaduna CAN

Supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday, shut down Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, canvassing support to strengthen the Obi-Datti ticket in the state.

The event, which held at Kamba Hall, with a huge number of Obidients across tribe and religion, was attended by the National Secretary of LP, Umar Ibrahim; officials of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi chapter; movements for Obi and other LP candidates, among others.

According to the Chairman of Kebbi NLC, Umar Haliru, who was the chief host, LP has come to rescue Nigerians from its current sorry state, adding that the party belongs to NLC and knows no religion or tribe.

LP scribe, Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction over the turnout in support of the Obi-Datti presidential bid. He said Peter Obi, when elected, would stabilise the country, ensure responsible government devoid of nepotism and fix the economy and security situation as well as other sectors in the country.

LP will take the lion’s share of the country’s 89 million votes, he boasted, adding: “We need a country where every citizen will sleep peacefully, where every child will go to school.”

MEANWHILE, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has said that Christians have not concluded on whom to vote for in the 2023 presidential election, but have concluded on whom not to vote for, in order not to divide the nation.

The Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, disclosed this on Sunday evening at a ‘Special Prayer and Political/Security Service’ in Kaduna.

The event, held at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) English Service, Sobon Tasha, was organised by Kaduna CAN to update and guide Christians under her care on contemporary issues.

Hayab explained that Christians concluded not to vote for Muslim-Muslim tickets in 2023.

According to him, Nigeria is faced with all kinds of dangerous inhuman activities and challenges of insecurity, stoked by nepotism, which led to so many complaints from different quarters.

He said: “Prior to 2023, Nigeria is going through terrible challenge of insecurity and division across the land. Nigerians have complained across board the kind of nepotism that we find in the way leadership is being constituted in this country. Those are the key sensitive issues that are causing all these cries; that we want this or that balance, here and there.

“Because of nepotism, we have incapable people leading Nigeria or executing very important things for Nigeria, which is not helping us. So Nigerians are saying they want competent and inclusive leaders, who understand their yearnings and who can deliver them. Nigeria belongs to all, irrespective of zone, tribe or religion,” he said. Over 50 pastors and church leaders attended the programme.