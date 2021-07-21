obi-cubana’s-wife-reacts-to-claims-that-her-hubby’s-money-isn’t-‘pure’,-says-god-has-blessed-his-hard-work

Obi Cubana got social media buzzing for days after his mum’s extravagant burial in Oba, Anambra state

The display of wealth by the businessman’s friends and associates got people questioning where and how they make their money

Obi Cubana’s wife in a post on Instagram defended her hubby stating that he works hard and enjoys God’s grace

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana recently threw a lavish burial for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state that got people talking for days.

The party was literally a carnival, due to the abundance of food, calibre of people that attended and the sheer display of extravagant wealth in different denominations and currencies.

Obi Cubana’s wife says he works hard for his money

Photo credit: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

A lot of Nigerians were of the opinion that nobody works really hard for money and throws it around like that, which lead to the question of how Obi Cubana makes his money.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The businessman granted an interview recently where he advised against miracles as he said that they do not give money.

Obi Cubana’s wife speaks

His wife, Eby has also taken to Instagram to defend her man, advising people not to believe everything they see on social media.

She noted that everything that happened at the buial was simply God’s grace and people should stop hating on him.

“If GRACE is a person, it is Obinna Iyiegbu. I’m still trying to figure out what happened last weekend…but all I can see is GRACE!!! My brother, no be juju.no be crime. It’s just GRACE! The man is grace personified. Don’t get it twisted. Stop the hate & celebrate God’s grace upon his chosen one.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had things to say about Obi Cubana’s wife’s post. Read some comments sighted below:

Littletownltd:

“He talked a lot about hard work, consistency and his circle. So much wisdom.”

Chukwu_nomso:

“May this Grace never leave your home, Amen….. Hard work pays.’

Under5kstore:

“This Grace go reach all of us ooo.”

Globalboyseph

“This man is loaded not just financially.”

Omoyemhen_:

“Grace and invest in your friends. It’s not your enemy that’ll spray you.”

Mrpresidennt:

“Work smart and grind hard then let the grace meet something to work with that’s how you become successful no be God when.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Obi Cubana speaks on heavy spenders at his mum’s funeral

In a BBC Pidgin News interview, Obi Cubana spoke about the heavy spenders at his mother’s funeral whose demonstration of wealth caught people’s attention.

The rich businessman said that those who came wanted to show his family love. He revealed that they are rich men who have established sources of income.

Cubana stated that they can spend their money the way they deem fit, suggesting that the guests are rich enough for such a lifestyle.

Source: .