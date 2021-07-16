obi-cubana’s-mum’s-burial:-actor,-kanayo-o.kanayo-shows-off-the-bundles-of-money-he-is-going-to-spray-(video)

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has caused a frenzy on social media as he flaunts the bundles of cash he’s going to spray at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial.

The mother of popular Nigerian billionaire business man, Obi will be laid to rest in Oba, Anambra state, today July 16th.

The event is currently the talk-of-town because of the massive display of wealth by the billionaire friend’s.

Moments after a video of some guests at the event throwing bundles of money at each other ahead of the burial surfaced online, Kanayo took to his Instagram page to hint that he’s going to make money rain at the party.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page he showed off the bundles of money that he would be spraying at the burial which would undoubtedly pass as ‘the party of the year’.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “EGO AMAKA”.

Watch video below,