Obi Cubana, wife, associates holiday in The Maldives – The Nation Newspaper

By Ekaete Bassey

Billionaire business man, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, wife and some of his associates with their spouses have begun holidaying in the Maldives.

The holiday comes after the lavish show of wealth at the funeral ceremony of the nightlife entrepreneur’s mother in Oba, Anambra State which left many in absolute awe.

The business mogul and wife Ebere Iyiegbu on Thursday shared images of their getaway on via their respective social media pages.

Read Also: Uche Maduagwu tackles Obi Cubana in open letter

In the pictures, Obi Cubana spots a fashionable red shirt and a pair of black trousers while his wife is seen in an off-shoulder gown as they enjoy the view of the breathtaking open sea.

“Whisked away,” Mrs Iyiegbu captioned her post.

Moments before they left the airport, one of Cubana Group Chairman’s friends identified as Obi Obi shared videos and pictures of all taking part in the trip.

He posted: “Just the right time for us to make this move.body no be firewood.”