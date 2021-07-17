Home ENTERTAINMENT Obi Cubana told me “After my mama burial ceremony, to d1e go dey hungry some people,” – Pretty Mike
ENTERTAINMENT

Obi Cubana told me “After my mama burial ceremony, to d1e go dey hungry some people,” – Pretty Mike

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
obi-cubana-told-me-“after-my-mama-burial-ceremony,-to-d1e-go-dey-hungry-some-people,”-–-pretty-mike

Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike has revealed what Obi Cubana told him prior to the burial ceremony of his mother.

The burial ceremony has dominated Nigerian news-space and it is no surprise due to the massive display of wealth and money spraying from his friends and associates.

According to Mike, Obi Cubana’s plans for his mother’s burial was that it would be so big, people would be craving death.

In his words ;

I remember when Obis wife father died some months back. We came for the burial. It was nothing short of a carnival. I asked him so why wait till July to bury your mum. He said let’s keep her on ice for now, she has to go out gloriously, she deserved’ it. I said bros Stop being humble. He replied “after my mama burial ceremony, to die go dey hungry some people” today I understand.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Thought he was born again” – Fans reacts...

“Money can’t buy you this much love” –...

Obi Cubana: I couldn’t afford to spray more...

Kanayo O.Kanayo shows off huge stack of cash...

Funmi Martins’ friend renovates her grave, calls out...

Veteran Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow bags honorary degree...

Ethical questions over use of AI to recreate...

Kangana Ranaut watches Black Widow in Budapest: ‘Back...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & The Tale Of ‘Seducing...

Black Widow star talks about Taskmaster’s potential MCU...

Leave a Reply