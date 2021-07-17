Obi Cubana told me “After my mama burial ceremony, to d1e go dey hungry some people,” – Pretty Mike

Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike has revealed what Obi Cubana told him prior to the burial ceremony of his mother.

The burial ceremony has dominated Nigerian news-space and it is no surprise due to the massive display of wealth and money spraying from his friends and associates.

According to Mike, Obi Cubana’s plans for his mother’s burial was that it would be so big, people would be craving death.

In his words ;

I remember when Obis wife father died some months back. We came for the burial. It was nothing short of a carnival. I asked him so why wait till July to bury your mum. He said let’s keep her on ice for now, she has to go out gloriously, she deserved’ it. I said bros Stop being humble. He replied “after my mama burial ceremony, to die go dey hungry some people” today I understand.